UAE Expresses Strong Solidarity with India Against Terrorism
An all-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, discusses Pakistan-related terrorism in a meeting with UAE officials. The UAE firmly supports India against terrorism, as emphasized by Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi and Sheikh Nahayan. UAE's solidarity is crucial given both nations' cultural diversity.
An all-party delegation of Indian MPs, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, met with UAE's Director-General of the National Media Office, Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, to discuss how Pakistan's terrorist activities have targeted India. Shinde conveyed that the UAE will not support terror in any form.
During discussions, Shinde highlighted past terrorist attacks on India, such as those in Mumbai, Pathankot, and Pulwama. UAE officials were firm in their stance, asserting unwavering opposition to terrorism and any nation harboring terrorists. They expressed a commitment to unite against terrorism, reinforcing a strong partnership with India.
The meetings included high-ranking UAE officials, including the Chairman of the Defence Committee, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, and Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahayan. Shinde emphasized the importance of UAE's support, noting the parallel cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence both countries promote. He acknowledged UAE's swift condemnation of terror attacks, noting the shared threat terrorism poses to humanity globally.
