Ajit Doval's Strategic Russia Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Terrorism Concerns

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is anticipated to travel to Russia next week, sources reveal. This visit aligns with a broader diplomatic initiative involving a seven-party Indian parliamentary delegation aiming to secure international backing against terrorism, in response to a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

Doval previously engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in St. Petersburg on the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting's margins. They exchanged pleasantries, and the Russian Embassy in India commented via Telegram that President Putin acknowledged the significant 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia, highlighting security's vital role in bilateral relations.

They further reported the appreciation expressed towards India's contribution to maintaining dialogue on these crucial issues. During a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, both parties underscored the resilient relationship, focusing on trust-based political dialogues and addressing 21st-century challenges together.

