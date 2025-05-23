India's Diplomatic Offensive: Uniting Asia Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic endeavor, Aparajita Sarangi, a BJP Member of Parliament, emphasized the urgency of India's latest international outreach following a tragic incident in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 tourists died in a terror attack attributed to Pakistan-based elements.

Leading a multi-party delegation to Japan, Sarangi articulated the mission's purpose: securing support from Japan and four other nations against terrorism, which she claims Pakistan perpetuates. She criticized Pakistan's inaction post-attack and reinforced India's stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The delegation's regional diplomatic push aims to consolidate support from Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea. It highlights India's strategic focus on uniting Asian partners in a collective fight against terrorism, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in safeguarding global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)