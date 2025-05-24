Indian Delegation in Japan Unites Against Terrorism, Calls Out Pakistan

During a recent visit to Japan, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) MP John Brittas, part of a multi-party delegation, labeled Pakistan a 'theocratic state' and criticized its alleged terrorist activities aimed at undermining India. Speaking to the Indian community in Tokyo, Brittas stated, 'India is a democratic country, and unlike Pakistan, we aspire to progress. This is why Pakistan attempts to obstruct us through terrorist activities.'

Despite differing political views, members of the delegation showcased a united front in the fight against terrorism, prioritizing national interests. 'We represent five different political parties, three of which oppose the ruling party. Still, we've all come together with a shared purpose, giving precedence to the national interest,' Brittas remarked.

Brittas also criticized Pakistan's military leadership, notably Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal. He insinuated that the military holds disproportionate control over Pakistan, saying, 'While all countries maintain an army, in Pakistan the army governs the nation.' The delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, aims to raise global awareness against terrorism, urging international cooperation, particularly Japan's, in combating this global threat.

The delegation, featuring BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, former MEA Salman Khurshid, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar, recently met with former Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau, Liberal Democratic Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)