Unity in Diversity: India's Resilient Stand Against Terrorism
BJP MP Hemang Joshi highlighted India's unity amidst terrorist threats during a visit to Japan. He praised how Indian values prevented religious riots after an attack in Pahalgam. The multi-party delegation emphasized India's commitment to national interest over political differences, condemning terrorism together.
- Country:
- Japan
BJP MP Hemang Joshi, currently part of a multi-party delegation visiting Japan, commended the resilience of Indian values in the wake of terrorist threats aimed at sowing religious discord. Joshi highlighted the nation's unity following the attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Pahalgam.
During an interaction with the Indian community in Tokyo, Joshi observed that despite the attackers' attempts to ignite religious riots, no such incidents occurred. He credited this unity to the flourishing business environment and democratic progress witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir over the last four years, with significant voter participation in elections.
The delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes representatives from BJP, CPI-M, AITC, and other parties, signifying a unified stand against terrorism. CPI-M's John Brittas criticized Pakistan as a 'theocratic state' and highlighted the delegation's collective priority on national interest over political differences, emphasizing unity in condemning terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nissan Plans Significant Workforce Reduction in Japan
Tension Rises at International Series Japan as Bhullar and Chawrasia Remain in the Mix
Japanese Investors Surge into Global Equities Amid Market Volatility
Yes Bank's Major Stake Sale to Japan's SMBC Sparks Market Gains
Corn Diplomacy: Japan Balances Trade with U.S. Auto Tariff Challenges