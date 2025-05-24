Unity in Diversity: India's Resilient Stand Against Terrorism

BJP MP Hemang Joshi, currently part of a multi-party delegation visiting Japan, commended the resilience of Indian values in the wake of terrorist threats aimed at sowing religious discord. Joshi highlighted the nation's unity following the attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Pahalgam.

During an interaction with the Indian community in Tokyo, Joshi observed that despite the attackers' attempts to ignite religious riots, no such incidents occurred. He credited this unity to the flourishing business environment and democratic progress witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir over the last four years, with significant voter participation in elections.

The delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes representatives from BJP, CPI-M, AITC, and other parties, signifying a unified stand against terrorism. CPI-M's John Brittas criticized Pakistan as a 'theocratic state' and highlighted the delegation's collective priority on national interest over political differences, emphasizing unity in condemning terrorism.

