Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: India's Resilient Stand Against Terrorism

BJP MP Hemang Joshi highlighted India's unity amidst terrorist threats during a visit to Japan. He praised how Indian values prevented religious riots after an attack in Pahalgam. The multi-party delegation emphasized India's commitment to national interest over political differences, condemning terrorism together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:17 IST
Unity in Diversity: India's Resilient Stand Against Terrorism
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hemang Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

BJP MP Hemang Joshi, currently part of a multi-party delegation visiting Japan, commended the resilience of Indian values in the wake of terrorist threats aimed at sowing religious discord. Joshi highlighted the nation's unity following the attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Pahalgam.

During an interaction with the Indian community in Tokyo, Joshi observed that despite the attackers' attempts to ignite religious riots, no such incidents occurred. He credited this unity to the flourishing business environment and democratic progress witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir over the last four years, with significant voter participation in elections.

The delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes representatives from BJP, CPI-M, AITC, and other parties, signifying a unified stand against terrorism. CPI-M's John Brittas criticized Pakistan as a 'theocratic state' and highlighted the delegation's collective priority on national interest over political differences, emphasizing unity in condemning terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025