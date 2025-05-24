Tragedy in Gaza: Rising Casualties Since Resumption of Conflict

The Gaza Strip remains engulfed in turmoil, with the latest reports confirming the loss of at least 79 Palestinian lives within the past 24 hours. Ongoing Israeli attacks have raised the overall death toll to 53,901 since the resurgence of violence in October 2023, as detailed by medical sources.

The local health authorities have disclosed a grim picture, revealing that the majority of the fatalities are comprised of women and children. In addition to the staggering death toll, 122,593 individuals have been reported injured amidst the relentless conflict rocking the region.

According to reports from WAFA, since Israel resumed its aggressive operations on March 18 following a temporary truce, casualties have climbed steadily. The total number of deaths since then has reached 3,747, with an additional 10,552 injured, accentuating the dire humanitarian crisis ongoing in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)