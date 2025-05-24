Left Menu

IDF Reviews Claims of Civilian Casualties in Khan Yunis Strike

The IDF is investigating reports that a recent strike in Khan Yunis resulted in civilian casualties, including the family of a Palestinian doctor. The IDF maintains the target was suspected militants in a combat zone but acknowledges the incident requires further examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:20 IST
IDF Reviews Claims of Civilian Casualties in Khan Yunis Strike
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are currently investigating allegations that a recent military strike in Khan Yunis led to the deaths of several civilians, including nine out of ten children and the spouse of Alaa al-Najjar, a Palestinian doctor in Gaza.

In an official statement, the IDF claimed that the operation was aimed at suspects identified by their forces, who were operating in a nearby building. The military added that precautionary measures, including the evacuation of the area due to its classification as a 'dangerous combat zone,' were undertaken.

Despite these measures, the IDF acknowledged the need for a thorough examination of the case to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025