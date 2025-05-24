IDF Reviews Claims of Civilian Casualties in Khan Yunis Strike
The IDF is investigating reports that a recent strike in Khan Yunis resulted in civilian casualties, including the family of a Palestinian doctor. The IDF maintains the target was suspected militants in a combat zone but acknowledges the incident requires further examination.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are currently investigating allegations that a recent military strike in Khan Yunis led to the deaths of several civilians, including nine out of ten children and the spouse of Alaa al-Najjar, a Palestinian doctor in Gaza.
In an official statement, the IDF claimed that the operation was aimed at suspects identified by their forces, who were operating in a nearby building. The military added that precautionary measures, including the evacuation of the area due to its classification as a 'dangerous combat zone,' were undertaken.
Despite these measures, the IDF acknowledged the need for a thorough examination of the case to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.
