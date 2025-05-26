Left Menu

India's Parliamentary Delegation Heads to Panama: A Stand Against Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, will visit Panama from May 27-29, focusing on India's zero-tolerance message against terrorism. This visit involves interactions with Panamanian leadership, emphasizing India's stance on unity against terror, and follows talks in Guyana about cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:08 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Panama

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is set to visit Panama from May 27-29. The delegation aims to convey India's emphatic message of zero tolerance towards terrorism in every form.

The Indian Embassy in Panama disclosed in a press release that the delegation includes notable members such as Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraz Ahmed, Lok Sabha MP G M Harish Balayogi, and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Their itinerary includes meetings with Panamanian leaders, media, and strategic communities, as they emphasize unity and India's dedication to counter-terrorism efforts.

Shashi Tharoor recently attended Guyana's 59th Independence Day celebrations, meeting Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips to discuss bilateral cooperation and terrorism-related issues. The delegation will also address the international community about India's response to the April Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

