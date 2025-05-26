France and India: Building Bridges for a Strategic Future
A French Senate delegation led by Senator Catherine Dumas visited India to bolster inter-parliamentary cooperation, focusing on defence, technology, and sustainable infrastructure. The visit included discussions on the Indo-French strategic partnership and highlighted collaborative efforts in aerospace and water treatment innovations.
- Country:
- India
A high-profile French Senate delegation, spearheaded by Senator Catherine Dumas, concluded a significant visit to India from May 18 to 23, 2025. The mission aimed to bolster the longstanding inter-parliamentary cooperation between France and India, focusing on expanding strategic collaboration.
The French delegation, representing the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and the Armed Forces, interacted with Indian officials on global and regional affairs. Notable discussions were held with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian parliamentarians, emphasizing the Indo-French strategic partnership and defence cooperation.
An inspection of India's new Parliament building and meetings at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked their agenda in New Delhi, underscoring institutional ties. Further visits to Bengaluru and Mumbai highlighted aerospace, defense innovation, and sustainable infrastructure, strengthening bilateral ties across sectors.
ALSO READ
Putin and Modi Reinforce Russia-India Strategic Partnership
Strengthening Ties: Australia and Indonesia's Strategic Partnership
India-Pakistan Relations: Firm Stance on Bilateral Talks and Terrorism Accountability
IAEA Deepens Strategic Partnership with Ecuador on Nuclear Energy and Development
Govt clearly said PoK issue can be solved through bilateral talks between India and Pakistan, no possibility of third party mediation: BJP.