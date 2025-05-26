Left Menu

France and India: Building Bridges for a Strategic Future

A French Senate delegation led by Senator Catherine Dumas visited India to bolster inter-parliamentary cooperation, focusing on defence, technology, and sustainable infrastructure. The visit included discussions on the Indo-French strategic partnership and highlighted collaborative efforts in aerospace and water treatment innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:21 IST
France and India: Building Bridges for a Strategic Future
French Senate delegation holds talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on strengthening India-France Strategic Partnership. (Photo: X/ @FranceinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile French Senate delegation, spearheaded by Senator Catherine Dumas, concluded a significant visit to India from May 18 to 23, 2025. The mission aimed to bolster the longstanding inter-parliamentary cooperation between France and India, focusing on expanding strategic collaboration.

The French delegation, representing the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and the Armed Forces, interacted with Indian officials on global and regional affairs. Notable discussions were held with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian parliamentarians, emphasizing the Indo-French strategic partnership and defence cooperation.

An inspection of India's new Parliament building and meetings at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked their agenda in New Delhi, underscoring institutional ties. Further visits to Bengaluru and Mumbai highlighted aerospace, defense innovation, and sustainable infrastructure, strengthening bilateral ties across sectors.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025