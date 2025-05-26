India's Delegation Aims to Isolate Pakistan Over Terrorism in South Korea Visit

An Indian Parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is on a mission to South Korea to strengthen global alliances against terrorism following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pradan Baruah emphasized the objective to strategically isolate Pakistan.

Baruah lauded Operation Sindoor's military measures and noted the Union Home Ministry's significant counter-terrorism progress. He stressed the importance of leveraging South Korea's UN Security Council position to amplify India's stance and report back to the Indian government for enhanced diplomatic strategies.

With meetings scheduled with South Korea's defense leadership and think tanks, the delegation, including Congress leader Salman Khurshid, addressed Jammu and Kashmir's security challenges. This diplomatic endeavor, part of the Modi government's plan post-Operation Sindoor, seeks to reinforce India's image globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)