India Pushes Singapore to Back Pakistan's FATF Blacklisting Amid Anti-Terror Efforts

In a diplomatic move, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha urged Singapore to advocate for Pakistan's blacklisting by FATF after alleging misuse of financial aid for terrorism. The all-party delegation included diverse political figures aiming to strengthen anti-terrorism partnerships globally, following Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:03 IST
JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a recent interaction, Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament Sanjay Kumar Jha appealed to Singaporean authorities to support Pakistan's inclusion on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist. Jha highlighted concerns regarding the alleged redirection of financial aid by Pakistan towards defense and terrorism rather than developmental projects.

Speaking to ANI, Jha emphasized the importance of the FATF's financial oversight and urged that Pakistan, previously listed as 'grey,' be moved to the blacklist. He recalled Singapore's swift support post-Pahalgam attack, where their Prime Minister assured India of their commitment against terrorism.

Singapore, a member of FATF since 1992, has tightened its measures against financial crimes since its 2016 assessment. Jha praised India's precise military response to the Pahalgam attack, which targeted terror infrastructures while avoiding civilian and military casualties. This comes as part of India's wider diplomatic engagements post-Operation Sindoor, aiming to solidify international support in combating terrorism.

The delegation, led by Jha, included notable political leaders from various parties and engaged with key figures in Singapore's governmental and cultural sectors. Discussions underscored India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, aiming for united global action against terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

