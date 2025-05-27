Chinese Citizen Under Investigation for Live-Streaming Schoolchildren in Taipei

A Chinese citizen faces scrutiny from Taiwanese authorities for allegedly violating privacy laws by live-streaming videos of elementary school students, according to a report by Focus Taiwan. The accused, identified as 52-year-old Liu, reportedly filmed the children as they left school in Taipei, prompting legal concerns.

The issue was raised by Taipei City Councillor Hsu Shu-hua, who detailed the incident in a Facebook post. Hsu claims the Chinese streamer was using Douyin, China's version of TikTok, to record the children and stopped only after being threatened with police intervention. Though she initially fled the scene, police used surveillance footage to locate and summon her for questioning.

The Taipei District Prosecutors' Office is set to investigate possible breaches of Taiwan's Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act and privacy violations under the Criminal Code. Authorities emphasize that unauthorized recording of individuals can infringe on portrait rights, and distributing minors' images online may violate child protection laws.

This case stirs concerns amid the complex political relationship between Taiwan and China. Taiwan operates independently with its own government while China views it as a renegade province, resulting in persistent political tensions since 1949. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges Taiwan faces regarding privacy laws and its delicate ties with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)