An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi and AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, embarked on a strategic visit to Slovenia, aimed at dispelling misconceptions about India's proactive stance against terrorism under Operation Sindoor. The initiative successfully communicated India's dedication to peace while despite standing firm against terrorism.

During their visit, the delegation engaged in discussions with the Chairman of Slovenia's National Council to address prevailing opinions that misinterpreted India's military actions as hostile intentions against Pakistan. Mittal clarified that the actions were in response to grave provocations by Pakistan-backed terrorism, underscoring India's resolve against accepting such threats.

Kanimozhi highlighted the positive responses received from Slovenian lawmakers and opinion leaders, reinforcing a mutual understanding of India's counter-terrorism efforts. The delegation plans to continue spreading this message in Athens, Greece, as part of a broader diplomatic outreach initiated by the Modi government to expose Pakistan's terror links and advocate for global cooperation.

