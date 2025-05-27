Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Success: Clearing Misconceptions in Slovenia

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi and AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, visited Slovenia to clear misconceptions regarding India's actions under Operation Sindoor. They reinforced India's commitment to peace and zero tolerance towards terrorism, gaining support from Slovenian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:22 IST
India's Diplomatic Success: Clearing Misconceptions in Slovenia
AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi and AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, embarked on a strategic visit to Slovenia, aimed at dispelling misconceptions about India's proactive stance against terrorism under Operation Sindoor. The initiative successfully communicated India's dedication to peace while despite standing firm against terrorism.

During their visit, the delegation engaged in discussions with the Chairman of Slovenia's National Council to address prevailing opinions that misinterpreted India's military actions as hostile intentions against Pakistan. Mittal clarified that the actions were in response to grave provocations by Pakistan-backed terrorism, underscoring India's resolve against accepting such threats.

Kanimozhi highlighted the positive responses received from Slovenian lawmakers and opinion leaders, reinforcing a mutual understanding of India's counter-terrorism efforts. The delegation plans to continue spreading this message in Athens, Greece, as part of a broader diplomatic outreach initiated by the Modi government to expose Pakistan's terror links and advocate for global cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025