India's Operation Sindoor: A Fresh Offensive Against Terrorism
BJP MP Anurag Thakur highlighted India's launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist spots in Pakistan as a strong message against provocation. The move underscores India’s commitment to counter-terrorism, emphasizing peace and non-violence, while aiming to expose and combat cross-border terrorism effectively.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Anurag Thakur, as part of an all-party delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, emphasized India's commitment to counter-terrorism through Operation Sindoor. This military operation, targeting nine terrorist sites within Pakistan, was launched as a stern warning against provocation.
Thakur pointed out that India's decisive actions serve as a clear message that the nation prioritizes peace but will not tolerate antagonism. The operation further aims to expose Pakistan's role in global terrorism, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Thakur extended gratitude to the Indian diaspora in Johannesburg for their support. He stressed India's stance that dialogues cannot occur alongside terrorism, reinforcing the shared ideologies of peace championed by global icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.
