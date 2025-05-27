Left Menu

India's Operation Sindoor: A Fresh Offensive Against Terrorism

BJP MP Anurag Thakur highlighted India's launch of Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist spots in Pakistan as a strong message against provocation. The move underscores India’s commitment to counter-terrorism, emphasizing peace and non-violence, while aiming to expose and combat cross-border terrorism effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:48 IST
India's Operation Sindoor: A Fresh Offensive Against Terrorism
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Anurag Thakur, as part of an all-party delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, emphasized India's commitment to counter-terrorism through Operation Sindoor. This military operation, targeting nine terrorist sites within Pakistan, was launched as a stern warning against provocation.

Thakur pointed out that India's decisive actions serve as a clear message that the nation prioritizes peace but will not tolerate antagonism. The operation further aims to expose Pakistan's role in global terrorism, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Thakur extended gratitude to the Indian diaspora in Johannesburg for their support. He stressed India's stance that dialogues cannot occur alongside terrorism, reinforcing the shared ideologies of peace championed by global icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025