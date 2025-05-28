Left Menu

KTR in London: Strengthening Global Ties with Telangana Diaspora

K.T. Rama Rao, BRS Working President, received a grand reception in London by the Telangana diaspora. His UK visit includes addressing India Week 2025 and inaugurating a new R&D centre. KTR will then travel to the US for Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations, engaging with NRIs and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:12 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
K.T. Rama Rao, the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), was warmly welcomed by the Telangana diaspora in London on Tuesday. His arrival saw a large turnout of NRIs holding banners, displaying admiration and enthusiasm. The reception included members from Pragmatic Design Solution Limited (PDSL), a UK-based firm.

During his UK trip for India Week 2025, KTR engaged with attendees personally, taking selfies and greeting many by name. Scheduled to deliver a keynote address on May 30, he will discuss Telangana's governance model focusing on innovation and inclusive growth during BRS's nine-year rule. Dignitaries from various sectors will attend.

KTR's commitments in the UK also include inaugurating PDSL's Knowledge Centre in Warwick, a hub for global automotive R&D engagements with companies like McLaren. He expressed gratitude for the diaspora's support, noting the establishment reflects Telangana's global tech collaboration ambitions.

His international itinerary continues in the US, where KTR will be the chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day and BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations in Texas on June 1. The event signifies ongoing support from NRIs, ensuring Telangana's international prominence.

Moreover, KTR will engage with students at the University of Texas at Dallas on June 2. His discourse will cover youth empowerment and the role of education in building future leadership. KTR inspires participants to join India's growth journey.

The visit underscores the excitement among the Telangana diaspora, emphasizing a renewed commitment to fostering ties and projecting Telangana as an innovative governance leader globally.

