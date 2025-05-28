BJP-Led Delegation Strengthens Anti-Terror Ties in Italy
An all-party delegation from India, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, held crucial meetings in Italy to discuss India's anti-terrorism efforts and enhance bilateral cooperation. This follows their visit to France, where they emphasized global security and India's commitment to combating terrorism, particularly from Pakistan.
In a concerted effort to bolster international alliances against terrorism, a delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad engaged in discussions with Italian Senate members. This diplomatic mission highlights India's resolute stance on global security issues, chiefly cross-border terrorism.
The multi-party delegation, comprising representatives from various Indian political factions, built on their recent engagements in France. They reiterated India's commitment to combatting terrorism and highlighted the need for unified global cooperation against threats emanating from Pakistan.
The meetings in Italy continue India's diplomatic outreach, with officials emphasizing shared commitments to counterterrorism. Senators expressed solidarity with India, acknowledging the mutual threat terrorism poses to democracies worldwide, affirming a united front in this critical battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
