Left Menu

Baloch Protest Marks 'Black Day' Against Nuclear Tests' Legacy

The Baloch National Movement protested at Pakistan's Embassy in The Hague to mark May 28 as 'Black Day,' highlighting the anniversary of nuclear tests in Balochistan. Protesters condemned state repression and environmental harm, urging international action on alleged human rights abuses and demanding recognition of Balochistan's ongoing struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:48 IST
Baloch Protest Marks 'Black Day' Against Nuclear Tests' Legacy
Baloch National Movement holds protest outside Pakistan Embassy in The Hague (Image Credit: Baloch National Movement). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) staged a protest outside Pakistan's Embassy in The Hague on Tuesday, marking May 28 as 'Black Day' in remembrance of Pakistan's nuclear tests in Balochistan's Chagai district in 1998. Protesters criticized the use of Baloch soil for nuclear testing, alleging it occurred without local consent or consideration.

BNM leaders and activists highlighted ongoing state repression, environmental degradation, and human rights violations in the region. Holding placards, they drew attention to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the exploitation of Balochistan's resources. A speaker noted, 'May 28 is a grim reminder of Pakistan's violations of Baloch sovereignty and dignity,' urging global recognition of their plight.

The movement called for international intervention, asserting that Balochistan's challenges extend beyond local concerns, needing global accountability. The protest ended peacefully, though it reinforced the ongoing Baloch quest for justice, dignity, and international acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025