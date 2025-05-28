Baloch Protest Marks 'Black Day' Against Nuclear Tests' Legacy

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) staged a protest outside Pakistan's Embassy in The Hague on Tuesday, marking May 28 as 'Black Day' in remembrance of Pakistan's nuclear tests in Balochistan's Chagai district in 1998. Protesters criticized the use of Baloch soil for nuclear testing, alleging it occurred without local consent or consideration.

BNM leaders and activists highlighted ongoing state repression, environmental degradation, and human rights violations in the region. Holding placards, they drew attention to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the exploitation of Balochistan's resources. A speaker noted, 'May 28 is a grim reminder of Pakistan's violations of Baloch sovereignty and dignity,' urging global recognition of their plight.

The movement called for international intervention, asserting that Balochistan's challenges extend beyond local concerns, needing global accountability. The protest ended peacefully, though it reinforced the ongoing Baloch quest for justice, dignity, and international acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)