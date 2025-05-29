Left Menu

Free Baloch Movement Marks Nuclear Test Anniversary with Global Protests

The Free Baloch Movement commemorated Pakistan’s 1998 nuclear tests in Balochistan with protests in London, urging international intervention. FBM's Vice President Shahzavar Baloch led the awareness campaign, criticizing Pakistan's militarization and nuclear presence. He called for a global push for denuclearization and accountability for Balochistan's enduring suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:35 IST
Free Baloch Movement marks Nuclear Test anniversary in London (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In London, the Free Baloch Movement (FBM) observed the anniversary of Pakistan's 1998 nuclear tests in Balochistan by organizing protests and awareness campaigns. Led by FBM Vice President Shahzavar Baloch, the movement seeks international intervention against Pakistan's ongoing militarization and nuclear presence in the region.

The demonstration, held outside key international institutions, aimed to spotlight the persistent hardships faced by the Baloch people due to nuclear fallout. Shahzavar Baloch condemned the use of Balochistan for nuclear testing, labeling May 28 as a "terrible day" for the Baloch. He criticized Pakistani leadership, especially from Punjab, for exploiting Balochistan without local consent.

Addressing the international community, Shahzavar urged global human rights organizations to lobby for an independent investigation into the health and environmental impact of the tests. He called for the withdrawal of nuclear assets from Balochistan, highlighting misallocated resources and calling the nuclear program a means of internal oppression rather than defense.

FBM activists also demonstrated outside the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands, seeking global acknowledgment of the issue. They emphasized that peace and justice in Balochistan depend on transparency, accountability, and denuclearization, urging the global community to act.

