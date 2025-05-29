Left Menu

India Takes Global Stand Against Pakistan's Terror Tactics in South Africa Summit

In a major diplomatic initiative, India's all-party delegation underscored Pakistan's rogue behavior, urging South Africa and other nations to isolate terrorism-supporting states. Highlighting Pakistan's destabilizing actions in Afghanistan and Iran, the Indian delegation sought united democratic opposition against international terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:59 IST
India Takes Global Stand Against Pakistan's Terror Tactics in South Africa Summit
Congress leader and all party delegation member Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a bold diplomatic maneuver, Congress leader Manish Tewari, part of an all-party Indian delegation, emphasized Pakistan's disruptive actions during a diplomatic visit to South Africa. Tewari characterized Pakistan as a 'rogue state' engaging in terrorism as a state policy, urging international isolation for countries employing such tactics.

With historical ties fostered by mutual respect for figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, the Indian delegation communicated the necessity of isolating states endorsing terror to the African National Congress. Tewari highlighted Pakistan's role in regional destabilization affecting India, Afghanistan, and Iran.

South African support was evident as John Steenhuisen, Federal Leader and Minister of Agriculture, affirmed the importance of democratic unity against terrorism. The bilateral discussions, part of broader dialogues held by Supriya Sule and NCOP members, reinforced solidarity ahead of imminent G-20 deliberations. The delegation's narrative echoed zero tolerance for terror, referencing specific attacks to illustrate ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

