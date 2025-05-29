Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Drive: Uniting Against Terrorism

An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda is on a diplomatic mission to several countries, including Saudi Arabia, to garner support against terrorism. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi stressed Pakistan's terror links and urged global entities to reinstate Pakistan on the FATF Grey List.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:09 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

An all-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda is visiting several countries in a diplomatic effort known as Operation Sindoor. The initiative aims to strengthen global cooperation against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack. Delegates include prominent figures like AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

In discussions with Saudi officials, Owaisi highlighted Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism and called for its reinstatement on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List, an action he believes is crucial for curbing Pakistan's terror financing. He noted that with a significant Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia, international backing is essential.

Owaisi argued against Pakistan's claims of representing all Muslims, citing India's extensive Muslim population and rich Islamic heritage. The delegation also engaged with Saudi leaders to counter misinformation and further India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, aiming to unite global players in holding Pakistan accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

