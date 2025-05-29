India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Diplomacy, Defense, and Emerging Tech Shape India-US Relations

The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan on May 10 was secured through direct communications between the countries' military officials, the Indian government stated. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that discussions with US leaders during the period focused on military developments, not trade or tariff issues.

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to a terror attack, leading to precision strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and PoJK. The agreement to stop military action followed direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

Amidst US claims of mediation using trade as leverage, India's official position emphasized diplomatic channels in resolving the conflict. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the US, advancing cooperation on critical technologies and reinforcing India-US strategic alliances in defense, energy, and emerging domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)