Strengthening Ties: New Zealand and India's Strategic Partnership
New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters highlights a deepening relationship with India, marked by new aviation agreements and growing defense collaborations. He underscores India's rising significance as a regional powerhouse and the untapped potential for bilateral trade, especially in food, energy, and innovation sectors.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Winston Peters, New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, delivered a significant address emphasizing the rapidly strengthening ties between New Zealand and India. Speaking in New Delhi, Peters acknowledged India's emergence as a major geopolitical player and security influencer on both regional and global stages.
Peters highlighted a pivotal memorandum of understanding signed between Air New Zealand and Air India. This agreement, aimed at exploring codeshare opportunities across 16 routes, is anticipated to bolster tourism, educational exchanges, and business relations between the two countries.
Beyond economic cooperation, Peters emphasized the strategic defense partnership, noting New Zealand's leadership in Combined Task Force 150, where India participates as a deputy commander. Peters pointed to the potential in sectors like food and energy, with New Zealand ready to support India's growing food demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Currency Markets Fluctuate Amid Trade Tensions
Strengthening Ties: Germany and the Philippines Forge New Defense Alliance
APEC Trade Talks Highlight Economic Uncertainties
Market Sentiment Wavers Amid Currency Volatility and Trade Uncertainty
Japan's Trade Talks: Navigating Tariff Waters with the U.S.