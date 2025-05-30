Hamas Terrorists' Navigation Error Thwarts Plan to Capture Israeli Intelligence Base
An IDF investigation reveals that Hamas terrorists, during their October 7, 2023 attack, intended to seize an Israeli intelligence base but mistakenly assaulted a different facility, resulting in the deaths of eight soldiers. The faulty navigation thwarted their original plans, highlighting significant defense lapses.
- Country:
- Israel
An explosive investigation by the Israeli Defense Forces has revealed that a navigation error foiled a Hamas terrorist plot to capture a key Israeli military intelligence base during the assault on October 7, 2023. Instead of reaching their intended target, the infiltrators attacked a different location altogether.
The probe disclosed that ten Hamas terrorists on five motorcycles veered off their route at Urim Junction, leading them mistakenly to a nearby Home Front Command base. This error resulted in the tragic loss of eight Israeli soldiers' lives amid a harrowing three-hour confrontation.
A detailed IDF report, compiled after thorough examination of varied intelligence sources and the attackers' own footage, highlighted critical weaknesses in the defensive setup of the targeted complex. As the terrorists erroneously entered the wrong base, they unleashed a deadly assault, illustrating grave lapses in preparedness.
ALSO READ
Indian Delegation Pushes for UN Sanctions on Terror Outfit
India ramps up efforts for UN listing of LeT front TRF; team meets top UN counter-terror officials in NY: sources.
Delhi HC issues notice to NIA on bail plea by Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case.
Kerala BJP Leader Advocates Boycott of Turkey Amidst Terrorism Allegations
Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir