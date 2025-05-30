Hamas Terrorists' Navigation Error Thwarts Plan to Capture Israeli Intelligence Base

An explosive investigation by the Israeli Defense Forces has revealed that a navigation error foiled a Hamas terrorist plot to capture a key Israeli military intelligence base during the assault on October 7, 2023. Instead of reaching their intended target, the infiltrators attacked a different location altogether.

The probe disclosed that ten Hamas terrorists on five motorcycles veered off their route at Urim Junction, leading them mistakenly to a nearby Home Front Command base. This error resulted in the tragic loss of eight Israeli soldiers' lives amid a harrowing three-hour confrontation.

A detailed IDF report, compiled after thorough examination of varied intelligence sources and the attackers' own footage, highlighted critical weaknesses in the defensive setup of the targeted complex. As the terrorists erroneously entered the wrong base, they unleashed a deadly assault, illustrating grave lapses in preparedness.