Tharoor Leads Dialogue Emphasizing Peace with Self-Respect Amidst Terror Challenges

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, spearheading a multi-party delegation, stated that any dialogue with Pakistan is contingent upon the dismantling of terror infrastructures within its borders. Addressing the Columbia Council for International Relations, Tharoor articulated India's desire for peace but refused to engage with a nation using terrorism as state policy.

Tharoor detailed the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians were killed, impacting Kashmir's prosperity and highlighting the brutality of terrorism. He emphasized India's Operation Sindoor as a message against terrorism, targeting only known terrorist infrastructures while avoiding civilian harm.

Despite Pakistan's retaliatory shelling on civilian areas, which led to civilian casualties, Tharoor reiterated the message of reciprocal force: if attacked, India will defend itself firmly. The mood of unity in Tharoor's delegation, which encompasses diverse political and religious representatives, was also underscored.

