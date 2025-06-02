In a somber turn of events, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, who commands Ukraine's land forces, has resigned after a Russian missile strike claimed the lives of 12 soldiers and injured 60 others at a Ukrainian military training site. Drapatyi, reflecting on the tragedy, expressed profound sorrow and extended condolences via a Facebook post, lamenting the loss of young trainees who perished prematurely.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded with a commitment to accountability, announcing a forthcoming investigation into the incident and summoning senior military officials. Meanwhile, tensions remain high following Russian accusations alleging coordinated drone attacks by Ukraine on several Russian airfields, leading to fires in Murmansk and Irkutsk.

Even amid rising tensions, diplomatic efforts proceed. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has engaged in talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a bid to resolve the long-standing conflict. Both nations prepare for a critical round of negotiations in Istanbul, marking a significant opportunity to achieve peace after years of conflict.

