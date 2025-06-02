Malaysia Applauds India's Calm Response to Pahalgam Attack

In response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Malaysian leaders have expressed strong concern while commending India's measured reaction. YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Malaysia's Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform), described the incident as "shocking" and entirely avoidable.

Murugeson, speaking to ANI, noted that India has taken necessary measures to safeguard its national interest. He conveyed Malaysia's hope that cross-border terrorism ceases, underscoring the nation's desire for peace in the region. Echoing this sentiment, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of National Unity, YB Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, following a meeting with an Indian all-party delegation, emphasized that India aims for peace and development, not conflict.

Kandasami relayed India's detailed explanation of the events of April 22 and the subsequent temperate response. She highlighted India's economic ambitions, stating that as the world's fourth-largest economy, India focuses on continued growth with aspirations to become the third-largest. The delegation sought Malaysia's support in conveying a peace-centric message to Pakistan, emphasizing that economic development should replace aggression.

Both India and Pakistan are regarded as friendly nations by Malaysia, and Kandasami stressed the importance of Malaysia's role in promoting peace and development. She confirmed Malaysia's zero-tolerance stance on violence internationally, aligning with the message from India's delegation.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the Indian delegation engaged with members of Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Kuala Lumpur. This diplomatic outreach aims to inform international partners about India's counter-terrorism initiatives. It coincides with Operation Sindoor, launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which struck terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The delegation's international tour includes visits to Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore, reinforcing India's firm position against cross-border terrorism.