India-Malaysia Talks: A Step Towards Stronger Regional Alliances

An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, engaged in significant discourse with Malaysian Parliament members, highlighting strengthened regional relations and support for India's peace initiatives. Jha declared the meetings as "fruitful," commending the Malaysian MPs' thorough awareness and support for India's position.

The delegation efficiently reached out to Malaysia's Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), with discussions centering on regional peace, legal cooperation, and counter-terrorism efforts. The dialogues emphasized growing ties, showcasing India's commitment to addressing terrorism and fostering global peace.

In light of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Malaysian Deputy Ministers acknowledged India's composed response, reiterating commitment to peace and stability. Echoing these sentiments, Indian representatives promoted economic growth aspirations and sought regional support, particularly in terms of relations with Pakistan.

