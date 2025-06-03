India’s All-Party Delegation in UK: United Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic engagement, an all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad made headlines at India House in London on Tuesday. The delegation concluded their UK visit by addressing pressing issues like the global threat of terrorism and Pakistan's alleged misuse of international funds.

Throughout the visit, the delegation secured substantial backing from British parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora for India's democratic integrity and its resolute position against terrorism. Ravi Shankar Prasad described terrorism as a 'cancer' and urged a closer examination of Pakistan's financial dealings.

The delegation's itinerary included discussions with influential UK figures, including the Speaker of the House of Commons and Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel. Congress MP Amar Singh highlighted efforts to communicate India's challenges with terrorism, while AIADMK MP M Thambidurai underscored the UK's recognition and support for India's counterterrorism measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)