Tokushima's Global Vision: Bridging Japan and India

Masazumi Gotoda, the Governor of Tokushima Prefecture in Japan, has set his sights on strengthening international connections, particularly with India. His goal is to enhance exports and attract skilled foreign talent, transforming the region into a nexus for global interaction.

Tokushima, located on Shikoku Island, has become the most proactive of the island's four prefectures in fostering global engagement. Since taking office two years ago, Gotoda has enacted significant reforms, such as creating the International Affairs Office, which he personally supervises, to deepen overseas relationships—a crucial move in a dynamic Japanese society.

The prefecture's existing ties with India are strong, highlighted by Japanese firms like Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Nichia Corporation running operations there. Facing demographic challenges like population decline, Gotoda champions international collaboration and STEAM education, evidenced by Kamiyama Marugoto College's success in attracting diverse students. His initiatives also include wage increases to draw foreign workers, all while promoting Tokushima's rich culture and tradition.