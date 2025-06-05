Tharoor's Diplomatic Mission: Upholding India's Stand Against Terrorism

Congressman Shashi Tharoor, representing India's Congress party, is spearheading a cross-party delegation to the United States, underscoring the global significance of India's philosophy of non-violence. In a recent address at the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Tharoor highlighted Mahatma Gandhi as a symbol of peace whose presence in global capitals reflects India's identity.

While the delegation did not push for a formal Senate resolution, their primary objective was engaging open-minded legislators to present India's stance on terrorism. Tharoor emphasized that the delegation received overwhelmingly positive feedback, and asserted the international community's support for India's right to defend against terrorism.

Reflecting on the Pahalgam terror attack, Tharoor affirmed India's reliance on credible intelligence before acting. He outlined India's evidence against perpetrators linked to Pakistan. The delegation also paid respect at New York's 9/11 Memorial to condemn terrorism worldwide and reinforce India's diplomatic narrative following Operation Sindoor, a military response to the recent Pahalgam attack.

