Baloch Liberation Army Escalates Attacks in Pakistan: Five Soldiers Killed

In a grim escalation of regional unrest, five Pakistani security personnel were killed in attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), as confirmed by the group's spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch. The first assault targeted a military convoy in the Kund Kapran area, resulting in a deadly ambush that left several injured and destroyed a military vehicle.

Another operation by BLA fighters on Monday targeted law enforcement in Quetta, injuring a senior police officer and other personnel. The group has claimed responsibility, framing these attacks as part of a broader resistance movement against the Pakistani state, calling for a full military withdrawal from Balochistan.

The Pakistani authorities have yet to respond officially to these incidents. The BLA, which is outlawed by Pakistan, has amplified its activities amid increasing tensions in Balochistan. The group asserts its fight is for the rights and independence of Balochistan and accuses the Pakistani military of human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)