Left Menu

Baloch Liberation Army Escalates Attacks in Pakistan: Five Soldiers Killed

Five Pakistani security personnel died and several others, including a senior officer, were injured in separate attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army. The group's spokesperson stated these incidents are part of their ongoing struggle for Balochistan's liberation. No official response from Pakistani authorities has been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:25 IST
Baloch Liberation Army Escalates Attacks in Pakistan: Five Soldiers Killed
Attack picture released by BLA's media wing, Hakkal . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a grim escalation of regional unrest, five Pakistani security personnel were killed in attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), as confirmed by the group's spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch. The first assault targeted a military convoy in the Kund Kapran area, resulting in a deadly ambush that left several injured and destroyed a military vehicle.

Another operation by BLA fighters on Monday targeted law enforcement in Quetta, injuring a senior police officer and other personnel. The group has claimed responsibility, framing these attacks as part of a broader resistance movement against the Pakistani state, calling for a full military withdrawal from Balochistan.

The Pakistani authorities have yet to respond officially to these incidents. The BLA, which is outlawed by Pakistan, has amplified its activities amid increasing tensions in Balochistan. The group asserts its fight is for the rights and independence of Balochistan and accuses the Pakistani military of human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025