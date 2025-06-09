Tibet in Turmoil: Welcoming the Dalai Lama's 90th Amidst Crackdown

As the 14th Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday, Tibetans in Tibet encounter significant risks in their efforts to celebrate. According to a report by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), past celebrations have led to severe repercussions, including detention, torture, and even fatal violence.

The Chinese government's ongoing campaign to undermine the Dalai Lama's influence and prevent public displays of reverence constitutes a significant violation of international human rights norms. A new ICT report, 'Celebrating in Fear: China's Crackdown on Dalai Lama Birthday Tributes in Tibet,' calls upon the international community to pressure China into halting its oppressive strategies.

This milestone birthday of the Dalai Lama is a matter of international significance. The ICT report underscores the necessity for the international community to advocate for the rights of Tibetans, urging a reassessment of China's approach to the Tibet issue and ensuring freedom of expression and religious belief.

(With inputs from agencies.)