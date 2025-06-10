Left Menu

Balochistan's Silent Crisis: A Call for Global Intervention

The Baloch National Movement condemns the extrajudicial killings of four forcibly disappeared Baloch individuals by Pakistani military forces. As part of Pakistan's 'kill-and-dump' policy, these acts highlight the escalating human rights crisis in Balochistan. International action is urged amidst ongoing suppression justified by anti-terror laws.

In a stark condemnation, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, Paank, has decried the brutal extrajudicial killings of four Baloch individuals, previously disappeared by Pakistani military forces. This incident underscores the dire human rights situation in Balochistan, exacerbated by Pakistan's ongoing 'kill-and-dump' strategy.

The victims, Saeed Marri, Eid Muhammad Marri, Musa Marri, and Imran Marri, were abducted at different times and later killed in orchestrated encounters. Their bodies were discovered in a remote area along Sanjawi-Harnai Road on June 6, 2025. Notably, Saeed Marri's tragedy is compounded by the prior murders of his sons, Abdul Nabi and Waris Marri, which were mischaracterized as legitimate encounters.

Paank's statement highlights the systematic nature of these enforced disappearances and killings as tools of state repression against the Baloch people. The organization calls for urgent international intervention, labeling the silence of the global community as complicity in ongoing crimes against humanity. The misuse of laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act facilitates arbitrary detentions and erodes the legal rights of the Baloch population.

