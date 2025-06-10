Balochistan's Silent Crisis: A Call for Global Intervention

In a stark condemnation, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, Paank, has decried the brutal extrajudicial killings of four Baloch individuals, previously disappeared by Pakistani military forces. This incident underscores the dire human rights situation in Balochistan, exacerbated by Pakistan's ongoing 'kill-and-dump' strategy.

The victims, Saeed Marri, Eid Muhammad Marri, Musa Marri, and Imran Marri, were abducted at different times and later killed in orchestrated encounters. Their bodies were discovered in a remote area along Sanjawi-Harnai Road on June 6, 2025. Notably, Saeed Marri's tragedy is compounded by the prior murders of his sons, Abdul Nabi and Waris Marri, which were mischaracterized as legitimate encounters.

Paank's statement highlights the systematic nature of these enforced disappearances and killings as tools of state repression against the Baloch people. The organization calls for urgent international intervention, labeling the silence of the global community as complicity in ongoing crimes against humanity. The misuse of laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act facilitates arbitrary detentions and erodes the legal rights of the Baloch population.