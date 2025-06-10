India Pushes US for Clarity on Alleged Detention of National at Newark Airport
Following reports of an Indian national’s alleged detention at Newark Airport, the Indian government has engaged both the US Embassy in New Delhi and its own embassy in Washington DC to find out more details. Local consulates in New York are also investigating with US authorities.
- Country:
- India
In an escalating diplomatic query, India has officially raised concerns with the US Embassy in New Delhi regarding reports of an Indian citizen facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, shared by sources on Tuesday.
The embassies and consulates in both countries are actively communicating to determine the specifics surrounding the incident. "We have yet to receive detailed information regarding the situation," disclosed a source familiar with the matter.
A viral video allegedly depicted a man being restrained by two individuals at the airport, prompting the Indian Consulate General in New York to assure their continued commitment to the welfare of Indian nationals and coordinate with local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Threatens TMC MP with Civil Detention in Defamation Case
Vermont Judge Condemns Unjust Detention of Harvard Scientist Over Embryo Samples
Tough Measures in Kishtwar: Detentions Under Public Safety Act
Mystery Deepens: Alleged Detentions and Deportations in Assam
India-Pakistan delegations to face off in Washington DC, Tharoor confident of getting India's message across