India Pushes US for Clarity on Alleged Detention of National at Newark Airport

In an escalating diplomatic query, India has officially raised concerns with the US Embassy in New Delhi regarding reports of an Indian citizen facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, shared by sources on Tuesday.

The embassies and consulates in both countries are actively communicating to determine the specifics surrounding the incident. "We have yet to receive detailed information regarding the situation," disclosed a source familiar with the matter.

A viral video allegedly depicted a man being restrained by two individuals at the airport, prompting the Indian Consulate General in New York to assure their continued commitment to the welfare of Indian nationals and coordinate with local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)