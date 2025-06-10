Left Menu

India Pushes US for Clarity on Alleged Detention of National at Newark Airport

Following reports of an Indian national’s alleged detention at Newark Airport, the Indian government has engaged both the US Embassy in New Delhi and its own embassy in Washington DC to find out more details. Local consulates in New York are also investigating with US authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:23 IST
India Pushes US for Clarity on Alleged Detention of National at Newark Airport
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating diplomatic query, India has officially raised concerns with the US Embassy in New Delhi regarding reports of an Indian citizen facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, shared by sources on Tuesday.

The embassies and consulates in both countries are actively communicating to determine the specifics surrounding the incident. "We have yet to receive detailed information regarding the situation," disclosed a source familiar with the matter.

A viral video allegedly depicted a man being restrained by two individuals at the airport, prompting the Indian Consulate General in New York to assure their continued commitment to the welfare of Indian nationals and coordinate with local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025