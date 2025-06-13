Elon Musk Calls for De-orbiting ISS Amid Space Safety Concerns

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has expressed significant concerns regarding the International Space Station's (ISS) long-term safety, citing the age of its components as a pressing issue. Musk suggested a plan to de-orbit the ISS within two years, despite SpaceX's financial stakes in continuing operations.

In a statement on X, Musk highlighted, "There are potentially serious concerns about the long-term safety of the @Space_Station. Some parts of it are simply getting too old, and that risk grows over time." This comes as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) partners with Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX to address safety concerns with the Zvezda module, which has delayed the Ax-4 mission.

V Narayanan, Secretary DOS/Chairman ISRO, has reiterated the organization's commitment to safety and mission integrity. The collaboration between ISRO, Axiom Space, NASA, and Musk's SpaceX is focused on addressing safety concerns while ensuring the success of the Ax-4 mission, which will include international astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary.

On June 11, SpaceX delayed the launch of Falcon 9 for the Ax-4 mission, originally aimed at the ISS, due to a liquid oxygen leak. This postponement reflects SpaceX's precautionary measures to ensure safety before rescheduling the launch. The Ax-4 mission holds historical significance as it marks multiple national firsts for space missions to the ISS.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Ax-4 crew, is set to become India's second national astronaut in space, symbolizing a landmark moment in the country's space collaboration with NASA. According to Axiom Space, the mission will revitalize human spaceflight pursuits for India and other participating nations after more than four decades.