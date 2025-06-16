Left Menu

DRDO to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations at Paris Air Show 2025

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will feature advanced indigenous aerospace and defense technologies, including next-gen UAVs and sophisticated defense systems, at the Paris Air Show 2025, underscoring India's self-reliance and strategic capabilities on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:23 IST
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced its participation in the prestigious Paris Air Show 2025, marking a significant stride in showcasing India's prowess in aerospace and defense innovation. On Monday, DRDO revealed plans through a social media post on platform X, underscoring the country's growing capabilities.

The event promises a dazzling display of indigenous technologies, such as next-generation unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), advanced avionics, and homegrown defense systems. DRDO's announcement emphasized showcasing Indian innovation as a testament to self-reliance, collaboration, and strategic capability on a prominent international platform.

Accompanying the post was a video spotlighting the technological marvels DRDO will present, including the Beyond-Visual-Range (BVR) class of Air-to-Air Missiles (AAM), 'Astra'. This missile system, designed for deployment on fighter jets, can engage and destroy highly maneuverable, supersonic aircraft in all weather conditions, demonstrating day and night operational readiness.

Among other highlights is the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Air Force Mark 2, or Tejas Mk-2, an indigenous fighter jet by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The Paris showcase will also feature the 'Swathi' Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) and the Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C), enhancing defense operations by locating enemy artillery and tracking hostile aircraft.

The exhibit will include the HELINA, an advanced anti-tank guided missile system equipped on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and enhancements to the Dornier aircraft under the SHYEN upgrade program, promising heightened operational capabilities. The June 16-22 event at Le Bourget, France, offers DRDO a global stage to demonstrate technological advances and foster international partnerships. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

