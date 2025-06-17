UAE Exempts Iranian Citizens from Overstay Penalties Amid Regional Challenges

In an unprecedented move, the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has announced the waiver of all overstay fines for Iranian citizens currently in the country. This decision, effective immediately, applies to both residents and visitors, transcending visa classifications.

The initiative comes as a relief for those affected by the ongoing airspace closures and flight disruptions in the region, which have hindered individuals' ability to return to Iran. The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has emphasized the country's steadfast commitment to humanitarian principles amid these exceptional circumstances.

The ICP has urged those eligible for the fines exemption to promptly register via the ICP Smart Services Platform or to visit any customer happiness centre across the UAE. This step underscores the country's comprehensive support measures for all residents and visitors during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)