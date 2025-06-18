Left Menu

Trump Accepts India's Invitation for QUAD Summit Amid Global Tensions

US President Donald Trump accepts India's invitation to attend the QUAD Summit in New Delhi. Discussions between Trump and PM Modi during the G7 Summit included regional conflicts and emphasized India's firm stance against mediation with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:28 IST
Trump Accepts India's Invitation for QUAD Summit Amid Global Tensions
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the upcoming QUAD Summit in New Delhi. The invitation came during a telephonic exchange on the margins of the G7 Summit in Canada, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The QUAD alliance, comprising the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, aims to ensure a stable and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Its origins trace back to cooperative efforts following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. During the call, both leaders addressed pressing global issues including the Israel-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine situation, emphasizing dialogue and peaceful resolutions.

Furthermore, PM Modi reiterated India's policy of no foreign mediation in its disputes with Pakistan, notably highlighting India's decisive military response to recent escalations. The conversation underscored the ongoing partnership between India and the US, with President Trump affirming support for India's stance on regional security and its fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025