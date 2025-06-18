Trump Accepts India's Invitation for QUAD Summit Amid Global Tensions
US President Donald Trump accepts India's invitation to attend the QUAD Summit in New Delhi. Discussions between Trump and PM Modi during the G7 Summit included regional conflicts and emphasized India's firm stance against mediation with Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the upcoming QUAD Summit in New Delhi. The invitation came during a telephonic exchange on the margins of the G7 Summit in Canada, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
The QUAD alliance, comprising the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, aims to ensure a stable and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Its origins trace back to cooperative efforts following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. During the call, both leaders addressed pressing global issues including the Israel-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine situation, emphasizing dialogue and peaceful resolutions.
Furthermore, PM Modi reiterated India's policy of no foreign mediation in its disputes with Pakistan, notably highlighting India's decisive military response to recent escalations. The conversation underscored the ongoing partnership between India and the US, with President Trump affirming support for India's stance on regional security and its fight against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
