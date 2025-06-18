Left Menu

Central Asia's Subservience to China Draws Criticism from ETGE

The East Turkistan Government in Exile condemns the Central Asian nations' endorsement of treaties with China, criticizing these agreements as a relinquishment of sovereignty. Labeling it a strategic subservience to Beijing's imperial framework, the ETGE urges global recognition of this geopolitical maneuver as a façade of regional diplomacy.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has issued a strong rebuke against the endorsement of the 'Astana Declaration' and the 'Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship, and Cooperation' at the Second China-Central Asia Summit. According to ETGE, these agreements signify Central Asia's deeper integration into China's authoritarian framework, marking a pivotal shift.

Authorities from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have pledged allegiance to 'eternal friendship and cooperation,' effectively aligning their economic, political, technological, and security policies with China, thus compromising their independence, as asserted by the ETGE. Mamtimin Ala, ETGE's President, criticized the declarations as a strategic surrender to Chinese imperialism.

The ETGE further elaborated on China's actions in East Turkistan, accusing Beijing of a campaign including colonization, genocide, and repression since 1949. The agreements enhance China's expansion into Central Asia, serving as a legal foundation for reliance on China. ETGE calls for democratic entities to condemn this as a disguised imperial extension rather than genuine diplomacy.

