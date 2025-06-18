Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Croatia: Diaspora Joyfully Embraces Indian Leadership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Croatia has left the Indian diaspora in the country feeling honored and proud. The visit, part of his three-nation tour, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation while underscoring India's commitment to engaging with EU partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:33 IST
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Croatia: Diaspora Joyfully Embraces Indian Leadership
Members of Indian diaspora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Members of the Indian diaspora in Croatia expressed immense joy and gratitude following their encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his historic visit to the country. The Indian community was left feeling both proud and honored by the meeting, which offered them a memorable moment of connection with their homeland's leader.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi engaged in direct interactions with diaspora members, with individuals from Punjab detailing their excitement after shaking hands with him. One said, 'We are very happy after meeting PM Modi.' Another remarked, 'I am feeling very grateful because I got the opportunity to meet PM Modi... I am feeling very happy and proud of this moment.'

Arriving in Croatia with a ceremonial welcome, PM Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian premier, aiming to reinforce bilateral ties and open new avenues for mutual cooperation. The tour concludes with talks with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic, further strengthening India's ties with the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025