PM Modi's Historic Visit to Croatia: Diaspora Joyfully Embraces Indian Leadership

Members of the Indian diaspora in Croatia expressed immense joy and gratitude following their encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his historic visit to the country. The Indian community was left feeling both proud and honored by the meeting, which offered them a memorable moment of connection with their homeland's leader.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi engaged in direct interactions with diaspora members, with individuals from Punjab detailing their excitement after shaking hands with him. One said, 'We are very happy after meeting PM Modi.' Another remarked, 'I am feeling very grateful because I got the opportunity to meet PM Modi... I am feeling very happy and proud of this moment.'

Arriving in Croatia with a ceremonial welcome, PM Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian premier, aiming to reinforce bilateral ties and open new avenues for mutual cooperation. The tour concludes with talks with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic, further strengthening India's ties with the European Union.

