Ceasefire After Twelve Days of Missile Strikes: The Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

Following intense conflict, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was reached after Iran launched numerous missile and drone attacks. Israeli preemptive strikes targeted Iranian nuclear sites, citing a significant progression in Iran's nuclear capabilities. The conflict resulted in casualties and mass displacement in Israel.

A ceasefire has been enforced between Israel and Iran after twelve turbulent days of conflict, which witnessed a fierce exchange of missile and drone strikes. Israeli officials report 28 deaths and over 3,000 injuries resulting from the barrage of Iranian attacks.

Israeli authorities confirm that Iran launched approximately 550 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones, with most being intercepted. However, 31 missiles and one drone managed to hit densely populated areas, causing extensive damage and displacing over 9,000 Israeli citizens.

The escalation began on June 13 when Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Citing intelligence reports, Israeli defense officials stated that Iran was nearing a critical threshold in nuclear weapon development. These developments reflect a broader strategy by Iran, combining rapid nuclear advancement, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare, aiming at Israel's destruction.

