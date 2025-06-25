Operation Sindhu: Nepalese Nationals Thank India for Safe Evacuation Amid Iran Conflict

On Wednesday, Nepalese nationals expressed their gratitude to the Indian government for evacuating them from conflict-ridden Iran under Operation Sindhu. A special flight carrying 296 Indian nationals and four Nepalese landed safely in New Delhi, bringing the total number evacuated to 3,154.

Gayatri Thapa, a Nepalese national, thanked India for their extensive efforts. "I have been in Iran for the last 10 years," she explained. "The situation there had become dire. The Indian government made necessary arrangements for us." Similarly, Utsav Thapa, an international student in Kendra Vidyalaya Sangathan, expressed relief and gratitude for returning home.

Sagal, another evacuee, recounted the rapid response from the Indian Embassy amidst escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Indian nationals, like Syed Zeeshan Haider from Kanpur, detailed their fear due to recurring attacks in Tehran, and applauded the government's rescue efforts. Following a ceasefire announcement between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy prepares to conclude the evacuation exercise, while remaining vigilant of the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)