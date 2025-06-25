Trump Claims to Have Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear Conflict with Trade Threats

US President Donald Trump recently claimed at a NATO summit in Hague that he averted a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by threatening to withhold trade agreements. The President stated that during escalating tensions in May 2025, he used trade as leverage through phone calls to encourage both nations to step back from military action.

Trump emphasized his role in easing tensions, stating, "We stopped the nuclear war." He spoke of diplomatic interactions, mentioning a visit from Pakistani General Asim Munir and praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Trump's account, both countries opted for economic partnerships over military confrontation. However, Indian officials have disputed his claims.

India's government has rebutted Trump's assertion of decisive US intervention, clarifying that the cessation of military hostilities on May 10 was achieved through talks between the two DGMOs. The crisis marked the most severe escalation between the nations in decades, with both mobilizing along their border. Trump's remarks have highlighted the US's significant economic ties with India and its growing rapport with Pakistan.

The bilateral trade reached USD 131.84 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25. At the summit, Trump also addressed US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling them "very, very successful," despite contrary intelligence reports. While he likened them to historical atomic bombings, the operations have been subject to debate concerning their effectiveness.

