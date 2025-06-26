Israel's Compensation Effort: Over 40,000 Claims Processed Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In the wake of the ongoing conflict, the Israel Tax Authority's Compensation Fund has mobilized teams, including engineers and appraisers, to deliver urgent support to citizens affected by property damage. Their operations are synchronized with local authorities across affected regions.

To date, the compensation fund centers have processed 41,651 claims linked to the conflict, predominantly for damages to buildings (32,975 claims). Vehicle damages total 4,119, with another 4,456 claims related to contents and equipment damage. Yet, authorities expect a surge in future claims given the widespread impact.

Claim distribution highlights Tel Aviv with the highest count of 26,084, followed by Ashkelon at 12,364, Acre at 2,750, and Tiberias at 226. Smaller figures come from central areas with 114 claims, Jerusalem with 104, and Kiryat Shmona reporting 9 claims.