ISKCON's Grand Rath Yatra to Enliven Dhaka with Devotion

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is gearing up to host the traditional Rath Yatra festival in Bangladesh, bringing the vibrant celebrations to Dhaka's streets with heightened security measures in place. The festivities are scheduled to commence on Friday, as announced by an ISKCON priest.

Rath Yatra is recognized as a significant festival within the Sanatan Dharma, celebrated with a fervent display of harmony and devotion. "Like every year, ISKCON has organized a series of programs in Dhaka to mark the occasion," the priest explained, underscoring the festival's role in fostering joyous Harinama chants among devotees.

The event's inaugural day will begin on Friday, June 27, at 3:00 PM, with the chariot making its way along a designated route through notable city landmarks, including the ISKCON Swamibag Ashram, temples, and intersections, ultimately reaching the Dhakeshwari Temple. The return journey will take place on Saturday, July 5, following the same path in reverse. Authorities, including Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division, have advised the public to avoid these areas between 2 PM and 6 PM on the specified dates to ensure the procession's smooth passage.

Security has been amplified to facilitate a peaceful celebration, according to police officials. (ANI)