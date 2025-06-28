BRICS Alliance: Boosting Russian Agro-Exports with Strategic Media Partnership

The TV BRICS International Media Network has embarked on a strategic partnership with Russia's Federal Centre for Agricultural Export Development (Agroexport) aimed at promoting Russian agro-industrial products in BRICS+ countries. This agreement was cemented at the 28th St Petersburg International Economic Forum with signatures from TV BRICS Chairman Ivan Polyakov and Agroexport Director Ilya Ilyushin.

This collaboration intends to enhance the international perception of Russia's agricultural sector by spotlighting leading national producers, boosting Russian goods in foreign markets, and fostering export-oriented growth among agro-processing enterprises. Ilyushin emphasized the crucial role of media in supporting Russia's agro-industrial complex, forming positive industry imagery, and facilitating a global dialogue among friendly nations. He expressed confidence that TV BRICS's involvement would effectively communicate trade developments to vast audiences.

Highlighting food security and sustainable agriculture as strategic priorities, Polyakov aligned the collaboration with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Reinforcing the media focus, TV BRICS previously collaborated with Brazil's Agro+ TV on Agroparallels, analyzing Russia-Brazil agricultural ties. Building on that, Polyakov announced the 'BRICS GRAIN' project for 2025, concentrating on agricultural diplomacy with the Global South and East.

Agroexport, under the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, plays a crucial part in expanding Russia's global agricultural reach. By offering comprehensive market insights and facilitating international promotion, it aims to bolster Russia's export capabilities. (ANI)

