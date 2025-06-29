Left Menu

Devastating Flash Floods in Pakistan Claim Lives Amidst Political Turmoil

Tragic flash floods in Pakistan have resulted in the loss of multiple family members in Zhob and Sialkot. Simultaneous public outcry over governance has led to calls for accountability. Rescue efforts remain ongoing, with political tensions escalating over inadequate emergency responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:53 IST
Devastating Flash Floods in Pakistan Claim Lives Amidst Political Turmoil
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a heart-wrenching incident, six family members from Multan met a tragic fate after being swept away by a sudden flash flood in Zhob. Reports from ARY News confirmed that among the casualties were four women, including three sisters, with two others injured. The family, who had traveled via Quetta, were blindsided by the fierce water flow.

Equally tragic was the loss faced by a family from Sialkot, who saw 11 members succumb to a sudden surge in the Swat River's water levels. According to Geo News, a total of 17 family members were overwhelmed while on a picnic, with the search continuing for two missing individuals after four successful rescues.

The calamity has sparked a political upheaval, as Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information, Atta Tarar, has pressed for the suspension of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur. Speaking at a news conference, Tarar highlighted the suspension of the Swat Deputy Commissioner over what he described as negligence that resulted in the tragic loss of lives. He criticized the provincial governance for inadequate emergency responses, drawing parallels with PTI's controversial governance track record in the province.

Accusations were made by Tarar against the PTI, citing a 12-year decline in KP's infrastructure. He lamented the inadequate rescue operation after tourist cries went unheard for hours, and questioned the absence of helicopter rescues, recalling the frequent use of provincial helicopters by PTI's founder.

The information minister further criticized the political situation, remarking that the public's hopes for service were dashed, not by the disaster's casualties, but by a perceived collapse in governance, as quoted by ARY News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

