Serbian Protest Erupts: Tear Gas and Arrests in Belgrade

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, Serbian police resorted to tear gas to disperse a large protest in Belgrade, demanding early elections and an end to President Aleksandar Vucic's lengthy rule, reported Al Jazeera. The protests, led by university students, posed a significant challenge to Vucic's stronghold in the Balkan nation.

Thousands of demonstrators, united in a call for elections, filled Belgrade's central Slavija Square. Dragan Vasiljevic, the director of police, confirmed the detention of several dozen protesters, and six officers were injured in the clashes that ensued over several hours.

The protest was reportedly one of the largest since students began their dissent after a tragic infrastructure collapse in Novi Sad in December, killing 16. Despite Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's resignation, students continued to push for elections, an ultimatum ignored by Vucic, fueling further unrest.