Left Menu

Serbian Protest Erupts: Tear Gas and Arrests in Belgrade

Serbian police used tear gas to disperse protesters in Belgrade demanding early elections and President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation. The demonstration, ignited by alleged corruption in infrastructure projects, drew 140,000 attendees. Organizers accused the government of opting for violence over dialogue, as tensions over state accountability continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:13 IST
Serbian Protest Erupts: Tear Gas and Arrests in Belgrade
A drone view shows Serbian students and other demonstrators participating in an anti-government protest demanding snap elections at the Slavija square, in Belgrade, Serbia (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, Serbian police resorted to tear gas to disperse a large protest in Belgrade, demanding early elections and an end to President Aleksandar Vucic's lengthy rule, reported Al Jazeera. The protests, led by university students, posed a significant challenge to Vucic's stronghold in the Balkan nation.

Thousands of demonstrators, united in a call for elections, filled Belgrade's central Slavija Square. Dragan Vasiljevic, the director of police, confirmed the detention of several dozen protesters, and six officers were injured in the clashes that ensued over several hours.

The protest was reportedly one of the largest since students began their dissent after a tragic infrastructure collapse in Novi Sad in December, killing 16. Despite Prime Minister Milos Vucevic's resignation, students continued to push for elections, an ultimatum ignored by Vucic, fueling further unrest.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025