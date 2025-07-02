Left Menu

Enforced disappearances, custodial killings surge in Balochistan, sparking outcry from human rights groups

Reports from Balochistan highlight ongoing enforced disappearances and custodial killings by security forces. Victims include abducted men found dead or held for ransom. Human rights groups have condemned the abuses, urging international action, but accountability remains lacking amid rising unrest, according to The Balochistan Post.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Reports of enforced disappearances and custodial killings persist in various districts of Balochistan, leading to growing concerns among local populations, according to a report from The Balochistan Post (TBP). In the Mashkay region of Awaran district, the remains of a man were found showing signs of torture. The victim had been forcibly taken from his home in Khandari at around 2 a.m. by what are believed to be members of Pakistani security forces, along with individuals affiliated with a state-supported militia. His body was reportedly discovered later the same day.

In other incidents, two individuals were reportedly subjected to enforced disappearance in the Dera Bugti and Kech districts. They were allegedly apprehended by security forces in Sui while visiting to express condolences for a relative. At least five individuals are said to have vanished from the Sui area in recent days, with some being released only after paying large sums of money, while others are still in custody with significant ransoms allegedly demanded for their freedom, as reported by TBP.

In the Gohmazi region of Tump tehsil, Kech district, another young man was reportedly abducted at dusk by unidentified individuals. His location is still unknown. Additionally, in the Khuzdar district, the disfigured body of a young man who had previously gone missing was recovered. He had reportedly been taken into custody by security forces from his home in Zidi town on the night of March 23, 2025. No information had emerged about his status for over three months, until his body was reportedly found in an isolated area of Khori in Zidi, as highlighted by the TBP report.

Observers remark that incidents involving the extrajudicial killings of detainees and the disposal of bodies are becoming more frequent. Baloch human rights and political organisations have repeatedly condemned these occurrences and called upon international entities to take action. Despite persistent demands for accountability, rights groups assert that state institutions have continued these practices with increasing impunity.

These developments illustrate the ongoing tensions in the region, where allegations of human rights abuses continue to exacerbate unrest and deepen the distrust between local communities and state authorities. Despite national and international calls for intervention, effective oversight and accountability measures remain insufficient, as stated by the TBP report. (ANI)

