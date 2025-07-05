Masked Man Causes Panic on Herzliya Beach: Investigation Underway

In a dramatic incident at Sidna Ali Beach in Herzliya, Israeli police apprehended a masked man carrying a sharp object, triggering panic among visitors. The individual, identified as an Arab-Israeli from northern Israel, was taken in for questioning.

The arrest unfolded swiftly, as police responded to reports of the man harassing beach-goers. While the suspect's motives remain unclear, authorities confirmed that nobody sustained any injuries during the incident.

Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more details about the situation. The public remains on alert as investigators piece together the events leading up to the man's alarming behavior on the beach.

