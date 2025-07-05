Left Menu

Masked Man Causes Panic on Herzliya Beach: Investigation Underway

A masked Arab-Israeli man was detained in Herzliya after causing panic among beach-goers near Sidna Ali Beach. No injuries were reported. The police are investigating the incident, which involved the suspect carrying a sharp object. The authorities continue questioning the individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:08 IST
Masked Man Causes Panic on Herzliya Beach: Investigation Underway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dramatic incident at Sidna Ali Beach in Herzliya, Israeli police apprehended a masked man carrying a sharp object, triggering panic among visitors. The individual, identified as an Arab-Israeli from northern Israel, was taken in for questioning.

The arrest unfolded swiftly, as police responded to reports of the man harassing beach-goers. While the suspect's motives remain unclear, authorities confirmed that nobody sustained any injuries during the incident.

Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more details about the situation. The public remains on alert as investigators piece together the events leading up to the man's alarming behavior on the beach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

